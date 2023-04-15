Red Tortoise LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. 955,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

