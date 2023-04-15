Red Tortoise LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 7,888,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,871,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

