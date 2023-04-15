Red Tortoise LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XAR traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.45. 105,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $126.00.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.