Red Tortoise LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $180.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.