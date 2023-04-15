Red Tortoise LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.08. 4,142,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

