Red Tortoise LLC Invests $849,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 641,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,163. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

