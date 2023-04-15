Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.67

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and traded as low as $5.58. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 270,803 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $350.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

See Also

