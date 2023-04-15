Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Up 0.4%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 1,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

