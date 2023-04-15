Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 59,882 shares in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

