Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 236,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on QIPT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 million, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

See Also

