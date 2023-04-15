Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

