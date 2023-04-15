Quantum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $181,916.41 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $1,121.08 and approximately $181,916.41 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.12 or 1.00021589 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is up 99.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,818.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

