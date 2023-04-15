Qtum Market Capitalization Hits $345.02 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00010850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $345.02 million and approximately $46.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.07 or 0.06876127 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,616,008 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

