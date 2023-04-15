Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 420.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 85,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,469. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.