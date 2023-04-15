Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 420.8% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 85,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,469. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.