PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 368.8% in March

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PURE Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.21. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Further Reading

