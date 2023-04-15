PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 2.5 %

PPERY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 770,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,496. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a boost from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.82%.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

