Prom Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Prom has a total market cap of $93.82 million and $3.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00016891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,447.95 or 1.00040084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15682049 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,246,555.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

