Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.50 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $93.50 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00016827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,470.56 or 1.00079614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.12052348 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,088,914.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

