Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $178.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Shares of PGR opened at $135.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78. Progressive has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

