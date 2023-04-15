Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCSA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

