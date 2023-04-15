Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $302,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,479,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
BILS stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $99.93.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.