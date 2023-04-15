Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 722 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 722 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $379.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.