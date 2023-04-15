Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 523 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 646,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 205,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 15,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.