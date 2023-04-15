Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Down 44.3% in March

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Premier Financial Price Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.