Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS MOTNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. 305,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.23.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

