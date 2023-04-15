Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $30.70.
Power REIT Company Profile
