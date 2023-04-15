Pollux Coin (POX) Price Hits $0.68

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $481,178.90 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.67083161 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $448,200.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

