Piper Sandler Boosts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $59.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.14.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $3,762,997.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon bought 84,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,925.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,781,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

