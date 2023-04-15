Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,108 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

