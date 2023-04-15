Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

