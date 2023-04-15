Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,703,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

