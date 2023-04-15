Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 20,032 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

