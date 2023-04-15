Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 10,579 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

