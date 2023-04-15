Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 208,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 177,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).
Pineapple Power Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.28.
Pineapple Power Company Profile
Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
