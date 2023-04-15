PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 224,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,579. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 637,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 704,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

