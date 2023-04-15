PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PHK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 224,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,579. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
