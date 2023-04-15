PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.87. Approximately 153,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 162,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

