Phillips 66’s (PSX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 25,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

