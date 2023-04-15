Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

PPIH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

