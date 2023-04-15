PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $42.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

