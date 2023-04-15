PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,961,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

