Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,352,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,524,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,713,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

