Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.81 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $969.21 million and $6.81 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

