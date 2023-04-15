Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 450 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

