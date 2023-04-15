Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.59 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.38. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

