Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Shares Down 23.6%

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) were down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

