Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the March 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.3 days.
OTCMKTS PSYTF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
PSYTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.
