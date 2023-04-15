Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the March 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.3 days.

Pason Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSYTF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

