Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 653,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 91,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $269.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,379,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Park Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Further Reading

