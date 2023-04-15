Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Panasonic Stock Performance

Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 104,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Panasonic had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

