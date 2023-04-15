PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.54.

PAGS opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $70,207,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

