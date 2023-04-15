Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Trading Up 0.9%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

